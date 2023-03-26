Protect your legacy, let Bawa go, anti-corruption confab tells Buhari

Nigerians across various sectors have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, in the few days left for his administration, strive to leave a legacy of a functional system where there is respect for the rule of law and all actors act only in full compliance with the Constitution, Acts of the National Assembly and all other laws of the country.

Delegates agreed that letting the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, go was one of the many steps in that direction.

The delegates, from 158 anti-corruption civil society and non-governmental organisations, faith-based groups, youth and community-based organisations, gathered in Abuja at a one-day national conference on Sunday.

They said the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration would eventually be assessed by the conduct of key officials, especially those saddled with the responsibility of taming corruption in Nigeria.

After exhaustive deliberations by the expanded gathering with keynote address by the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun-Alli, and presentations from speakers, including the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, among others, the Conference adopted a communique.

It specifically expressed concern that the EFCC, under the leadership of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, lacked credibility.

While congratulating Nigerians on the outcome of the various elections, the organisations faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for not keeping strictly to the promises made to Nigerians.

They, however, condemned what they described as the various attempts by some politicians and people of vested interests towards pushing the country dangerously to the edge of the slope, particularly the promotion of ethnic and religious divisions among Nigerians.

The communique said in line with genuine concerns among informed Nigerians, “Conference restates that Mr. Bawa, according to the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, which has not been vacated, cannot continue to preside over an important law enforcement agency like the EFCC established to fight corruption.”

Delegates from the 158 organisations also alleged that Bawa’s actions as a public officer had been high-handed, prejudicial, contemptuous of Nigerian courts and oppressive to the human rights of persons under the EFCC investigation, while also condemning, in its entirety, his “deliberate disobedience of court orders”.

Also, “Conference expressed gross dissatisfaction with the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which in the last three months has crippled economic activities and put Nigerians under unprecedented and untold hardship due to the scarcity of the local currency as well as the incessant failure of the online banking system,” the communique stated.

It added that there must be consequences for the needless hardship Nigerians were made to contend with in the face of a policy that was not well thought out.

On anti-corruption efforts, the communique noted that “Corruption undermines growth, erodes trust in governments, fuels support for extremism and hinders the fight against poverty and inequality.

“Therefore, we as Nigerians, have a responsibility to prevent, detect and expose any form of corruption. In fighting corruption, we cannot, but also be mindful of the dictates of our laws, as a country under a democracy.

“The war against corruption in the country, particularly under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has its milestones, prospects and challenges, hence, the need for us to consciously review same, while also setting an agenda for the incoming administration in the country.

“The subject of corruption and the war against it is of crucial importance to us, as stakeholders, in the Nigerian project.”

The organisations also demanded that states and other tiers of government must set up genuine machinery towards cooperating and consolidating the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the various security challenges presently facing the country.

They admonished the incoming administration to work hard to ensure that Nigerians remain united in peace and justice to all.

The national conference was convoked to discuss the state of the nation, covering several fundamental issues, especially as they affect education, security, corruption challenges and other general interests.