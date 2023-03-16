Prof, firms facing N1.4bn fraud case gets N1m bail in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March, has arraigned a Professor, Uche Edwin, before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges of alleged N1.4 billion fraud.

Edwin was arraigned alongside his companies, Visionary Integrated Consulting Limited, NEMAD Associates Limited and Revamp Global Enterprise, on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention and conversion of funds to the tune of N1, 473,367,046.04 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Seventy-three Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-seven Thousand, Forty-six Naira, Four Kobo).

He pleaded “not guilty” to the 11-count charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, C.C.Okezie, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded.

The defence counsel, Mobolaji Akintunde, in response, made an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Akintunde prayed the court to admit his client to bail and also for his remand in the EFCC custody pending the perfection of the bail, if granted by the court.

In a short ruling, Justice Oweibo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1m (One Million Naira) and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must possess landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, show a tax clearance certificate of three months as well as their passport photographs.

The defendant was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court.

The matter was adjourned till June 27, 2023 for the commencement of trial.