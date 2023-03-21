Princess Otanya congratulates C’ River governor-elect, Sen Otu, deputy governor-elect Rt Hon Peter Odey

…assures maximum support



By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A top Cross River female politician of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River Chapter, Princess Otanya Odey, has congratulated the Cross River State governor-elect, Senator Prince Bassey Out, and deputy governor-elect, Rt Hon Peter Odey, on their landslide victory under the platform of the APC at the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Princess Odey made the statement in her congratulatory message signed by Media Team and released, where she described Senator Otu’s victory as victory for all Cross Riverians, saying it is well deserved and indicates the voice of the people, she added that the support Senator Bassey’s administration needs is assured to meet the yearnings ,aspirations and expectation of the people.

She said: “Your victory is a victory for all Cross Riverians irrespective of political affiliation as it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly in our dear state.

“Your victory in the poll can only be traced to the ingenuity of your personality and the purposefulness of result-driven governance. You won because you were the right candidate and right choice.”

Meanwhile, she commended his love and service to humanity that have been his priority before now, and said it is not surprising to see his campaign slogan of the ‘The People First’, and this alone speaks volume of what the people of Cross River State stands to enjoy as new vista of democratic dividends they have not experienced before.

“Your campaign slogan of ‘THE PEOPLE FIRST’ is one which encapsulates the whole yearning of the masses as the people expect you to replicate your performance in the National Assembly where you were a people oriented, visionary, pragmatic and above all, the fountain of empowerment in Cross River State”, she said.

Being described as ‘The Amazon of Yala’, Princess Otanya Odey, who has become a political rallying point in the State due to her humble and firm character in terms of her sense and stance for justice, tenacity and stability, whereby she carries every strata of the society along in her activities admonished the governor-elect “to hit the ground running” as he faces the daunting task of delivering the gains of democracy to the good people of Cross River State.

She said: “The task ahead is enormous but the fact that you have goodwill across board should make the task a bit easy for you and I hope that you will use this goodwill to make Cross Riverians proud of you.

“I wish your administration the best of leadership and pray that the Almighty God grants you and your team more wisdom, strength, guidance to deliver on your promise to do more.”

She also counseled him (Otu) that his brilliance and experience should not be eclipsed by greed and quest for selfish and personal aggrandizement.

“May your renowned brilliance not be eclipsed by greed and quest for selfish and personal aggrandizement.

“Your emergence is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards the people and it is also a pointer that when the right people are chosen to fly the Party’s flag, winning becomes seamless.

“Your Excellency, let your word be your bond. Let there be a positive difference seen and felt across the state. The best way to thank Cross Riverians for this mandate is by giving it your best shot and delivering on your campaign promises.

“Once again, Congratulations Your Excellency and thanks for your tenacity, steadfastness and consistent courage.

“The work starts now!!!! It’s time to write your name in gold”, she added.