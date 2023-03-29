Prince Oberuruaria congratulates Oborevwori, Delta Governor-elect

Delta State Governor-elect, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori(left) and Prince Kingsley Oberuruaria.

By Florence Amagiya

The Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Prince Kingsley Oberuruaria, has congratulated Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on his landslide victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election held in the state.

Prince Oberuruaria, in a statement, said that “the victory of the Governor-elect at the polls is a clear indication that Deltans are confident in the vision, passion and commitment of Chief Oborevwori to the development, peace and unity of Delta State.”

Oberuruaria added that Chief Oborevwori’s street credibility, undoubtedly his strongest asset, brought him closer to the masses.

He further urged the seasoned lawmaker and Governor-elect to remain focused and committed to his M.O.R.E agenda.

He went further to congratulate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his resilience and steadfastness in ensuring PDP’s victory at the March 18 polls.

Prince Kingsley Oberuruaria’s felicitation also went to all ‘SHERIFFIED’ Deltans, especially to those he personally canvassed and convinced and who “in their collective efforts made Chief Oborevwori’s victory a success.”

Oberuruaria, who is currently the National President of Urhobo Monitoring and Development Group (UMDG) and the President of Okpe Union, Warri branch, called on “stakeholders and all Deltans to rally around the Governor-elect to move Delta State forward for true greatness and prosperity.”

Prince Kingsley Oberuruaria “dedicated the victory of the Governor-elect and PDP to God in whom all powers belong.”