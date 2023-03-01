Presidential Polls: Reps Dagogo urges Atiku to challenge results in court

Atiku

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

FEDERAL lawmaker, Farah Dagogo of Rivers state, has urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to challenge the outcome of the 2023 Nigeria presidential election in court.

Dagogo, a member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives described the election in which the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu winner as a sham, charade and bad precedence’ for the nation.

In a statement, yesterday through his Media Aide, Ibrahim Lawal, the lawmaker, and strong supporter of Atiku, opined that “For the first time in a long while, Nigerians came out in their numbers, determined to vote and have a say in who will lead them out of the abyss and storm they had weathered for almost eight years.

“Regrettably, a few minorities have succeeded in altering the will and determination of the majority with unrestrained impunity. This election, if it could even be termed so, should rank as the worst in the history of elections in the country.

“This election lacks transparency and credibility, It was a sham and charade, which if allowed to stand, would have thwarted the resolve of the majority of Nigerians and set a bad precedence. I advise and strongly urge my party, PDP, and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to challenge the outcome in court.

“Atiku has the support of the majority of Nigerians who voted for him and those votes ensured he won convincingly. By so doing, Atiku and the PDP will not only be on the front path of salvaging the progression of the country but also reclaim Atiku’s victory that was unfortunately upturned in the boardroom.

“I am of the conviction that the Temple of Justice will listen to the cries of Nigerians, who are seriously disenchanted and rightly livid, by using its gavel to administer justice thereby erasing this sad episode from our history.”

Alleging widespread violation of Section 64 (4) and Section 64 (6) of the Electoral Act in the exercise, Dagogo noted that votes were not properly collated and results were not recorded and transmitted directly from polling units in line with the Act and guidelines.

“Those key sections were not adhered to and the majority of Nigerians agreed that this malfeasance in no small means subverted the will of the majority,” he added.