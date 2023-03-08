Presidential poll: Atiku inaugurates legal team to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar has inaugurated his legal team to challenge outcome of the poll.

The team is headed by Chief J. K. Gadzama (SAN).

The members of the team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Mr. Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), Mr. O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), Mrs. Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect having satisfied the electoral requirements.

Atiku, while inaugurating the legal team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, charged it to establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

The PDP presidential candidate told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians, the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing the legal team at the conference room of his campaign office, Atiku said it was imperative that they work assiduously in reclaiming the mandate not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.”