Presidential poll: Allow RECs to issue CTC of Form EC8A, PDP tells INEC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, to issue Certify True Copies, CTC, of Form EC8A without comparing with IREV records at the commission’s headquarters.



Spokesman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, faulted INEC’s directive to RECs in states and the FCT to ensure comparison with IREV data before issuance of CTC of Form EC8A.



Aniagwu said: “The presidential election has come and gone but because our party isn’t satisfied with the conduct of the election, we felt that there is need to challenge the outcome in the court of law.



“We were able to get a court judgement asking INEC to avail us all relevant documents that will assist us in proving our case.



“We are, however, taken aback that INEC in an unsigned document sent to state Resident Electoral Commissioners directed them not to issue the Form EC8A without comparing with IREV records at the commission’s headquarters.



“This directive is a departure from the usual procedure for the issuance of Certified True Copies of Form EC8A, which has to do with results from the states.



“The most important data here is the primary data, which are domiciled with RECs of the states and INEC knows that the directive is not the right procedure, hence they refused to sign the document.”



He said the delay in upload and manipulation of the results on the IREV portal was already being interrogated by the party and hence would not rely on data from the IREV portal.



He said: “We want to plead with the leadership of INEC in the interest of the country, justice and Nigerians who filed out to vote to do the right thing by allowing the RECs to issue the CTC of Form EC8A without having to compare with what they have on the IREV.



“The IREV data in this instance is a secondary data because the primary data, which is the Form EC8A is domiciled with the RECs. We cannot at this moment believe that what was uploaded in the IREV data will be what actually transpired because of the delay in the upload of the data.



“In the actual fact it is INEC headquarters that is supposed to confirm from the states and not the other way round because the primary source of the Form EC8A is the states.”



On the governorship election in Delta, Aniagwu said the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state had no case with the elections, adding that Sheriff Oborevwori won fair and square.



He said: “The Delta State governorship election was won fair and square and for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC to run to the media claiming manipulations in parts of the state, particularly the 21 local governments the PDP won is preposterous and we urge him to go and prepare for 2027.”