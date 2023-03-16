Presidential, NASS polls rigged ‘electronically, clinically and scientifically’ in Benue – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has alleged that there was widespread rigging and electoral malpractices during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections in the state.

The governor made the allegation while commission­ing about twelve projects across Makurdi, the Benue State capi­tal, on Wednesday.

He stated that the election was rigged electronically, clinically and scientifically.

During the commissioning, Governor Samuel Ortom observed that his legal team as well as that of the Peoples Democrat­ic Party (PDP) were studying the situation surrounding the elec­tion and would soon come out with a position.

Governor Ortom, who was in high spirits ahead of the governorships election on Saturday, said they were yet to see the end of the matter.

According to him, “The election was rigged clinically, electronically, scientifically and otherwise.

“However, I am not angry at anyone who may not have vot­ed for me in the election. But I want to let you know that it is not over yet.

“My party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to challenge the outcome of the elections at the tribunal.

“My party has already con­tacted her lawyers and they are looking at the results with a view to approaching the tribu­nal, and I am confident that the party will recover all her stolen mandates.”

The governor however said, “Leadership is given by God’ and he was not angry at anyone who may have voted against him during the election.

However, he advised Benue residents to vote massively for the PDP governorship candi­date in the state, Mr. Titus Uba, in this Saturday’s governorship election, if they wanted development to continue in the state.