Presidential election result: Nweke urges Nigerians to shun violence

The APGA governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has urged Nigerians to shun violence over the presidential election result.

This is contained in a statement by Nweke’s Media Manager, Uchenna Igboeme, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.



Nweke advised them to keep hope alive, avoid violence and be their brothers’ keepers in spite what they felt about 2023 presidential election result.



He said, “Compatriots, I believe that we will rewrite our story but my prayer is that wisdom and peace will guide our thoughts, utterances and actions in the coming days and weeks.”



Nweke said that the election was allegedly marked by the late arrival of materials, violent attacks and reports of rigging substantiated by international observers.



“This is unfortunate, disappointing and unwise.



“At this time, I pray for strength, wisdom, protection and the grace of God for Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the entire team as they take the next steps.

“I also pray for everyone who dared to believe, may your heart not be weary,” Nweke said.