Presidential election: How results were manufactured in 8 LGAs in Imo – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter, on Tuesday revealed how results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections were allegedly manufactured in about eight local government areas of Imo state.

PDP, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, in a statement issued through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor.

Some of the local government areas mentioned we’re Okigwe, Aboh Mbaise, Oguta, Ehime Mbano, Orsu, Oru East, Orlu, Mbaitoli, and others.

The party alleged that the state government used state power as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to suppress and write results in favor of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, where elections did not hold in Imo.

According to PDP, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has made a groundbreaking discovery of how some senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) colluded with the APC-led administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma in Imo State to perpetrate massive electoral fraud in the State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections that held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

“By the time voting was concluded in Imo State on Election Day, it had become clear that APC and all of its candidates lost almost every single polling unit in the State. The desperation to upturn the wishes of the Imo people began.

“The first step was to manufacture results for areas where elections did not hold. In Okigwe LGA, elections did not hold in Ihube, Agbobu, Umuowaibu, Aku, Umulolo, Ogii, and Amuro Wards. But the Imo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, handed over the election materials for the areas to agents of Senator Uzodinma. In the end, results were written in favor of APC. The highly corrupt and compromised INEC in the State headed by Prof. Agu accepted those fabricated results and declared them. We have never had it this bad with INEC in the history of electioneering in Nigeria!

“In three other Local Government Areas, particularly, Aboh Mbaise, Oguta, and Ehime Mbano, where PDP won by over eighty percent of the total votes cast, the worst happened. Results from Jigawa State were imported into Imo State, and this morally-bankrupt INEC in Imo swapped them with the authentic results from the polling units across these three LGAs. Subsequently, the Jigawa results were transmitted to iREV Portal on Sunday, February 26th, 2026.

“To be specific, the following polling units in Aboh Mbaise LGA had by the dusk of Sunday, February, 26th, been replaced with results from Jigawa State: Community School Ndigbo, Community School Okwu Na Akuwa, Egbelu Ndiegbo Hall, Egbelu Square, Umuaghara Hall, Umueke Hall, Community School Egbelu, Umumbie Hall, Umunobi Umuoshi Village Hall, Umuorobara Hall, Umuoshi Village Hall, Akpotu Hall, and Eziala Amaishii Amano Hall.

“In Ehime Mbano LGA, Isi Orie Primary School, Umuopara-Ama Hall, Umuezeala Offor Hall, Obom Umuako Square, Secondary School Umuezeala-Ama, Ukwuegbu Umuaro Hall, Ukwuobu Umuezeala Ogwara C/SUmuagba/Umuoba Hall, Community School Umuezeala-Ama, Umuduru Aro Square 1, Umuduru Aro Square 11, and Isi-Afor Primary School were polling units where Jigawa results were also uploaded and transmitted.

“This same fraud happened in Oguta LGA. For Orsu and Oru East, and most parts of Orlu LGA where elections were never held at all, results from Jigawa State were similarly uploaded onto the INEC Server, while their authentic result sheets delivered to Imo APC by INEC for the second phase of the fraud. In Njaba LGA, the INEC Electoral Officer who refused to yield to threats by agents of the APC to do this same thing was abducted and almost Assassinate till date, the elections in Njaba remain inconclusive.”

However, the “Imo PDP, therefore, demands the immediate sack of Prof. Sylvia Agu as the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State. It has become very necessary for all citizens of Imo State to join hands to save our democracy, and the continued stay of Prof. Agu in Imo is most inimical to that objective. She must be removed from Imo State with the urgency of now.”