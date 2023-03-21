President Xi arrives in Moscow, meets President Putin

President Xi Jinping of China has, upon his arrival at the Kremlin in Moscow, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, when President Xi reached the Kremlin, he was greeted by the Kremlin Commandant at the alighting point.

The ministry said President Putin warmly shook hands and took photos with President Xi, and the two Presidents had in-depth discussions on China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest.

The ministry reported President Xi to have said he was pleased to pay another state visit to Russia at the invitation of President Putin.

President Xi said, “Russia was the first country visited after being elected President 10 years ago. Memories from that visit remain fresh today.

“President Xi expressed appreciation to President Putin for immediate congratulatory messages on his re-election as General-Secretary of the CPC Central Committee by the 20th CPC National Congress and as Chinese President.

“Russia will hold the presidential election next year, and under President Putin’s strong leadership, Russia has made progress in development and rejuvenation”.

President Xi, in the statement, expressed confidence that the Russian people would continue to support President Putin.

He observed the historical logic for China-Russia relationship to have reached where it is today, adding that China and Russia were each other’s biggest neighbours and strategic partner of coordination.

“Both countries see their relationship as a high priority in overall diplomacy and policy on external affairs. China always upholds an independent foreign policy.

“To consolidate and develop well, China-Russia relations is a strategic choice China made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world.

“China is firm in keeping to the general direction of strengthening strategic coordination with Russia.

” Both China and Russia are committed to realising national development and rejuvenation, support world multi-polarity and work for greater democracy in international relations.

“Both countries should further deepen cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the UN, to boost their national development and rejuvenation, and be bulwark for world peace and stability.”

The ministry also reported President Putin to have extended a warm welcome to President Xi for his state visit to Russia and congratulated him on his re-election as Chinese President.

It also reported President Putin as saying in the past 10 years, China made impressive and great achievements in all areas of development.

“This is attributable to the outstanding leadership of President Xi and proves the strength of China’s national political system and governance system.

“I am confident that under President Xi’s strong leadership, China will definitely continue to develop and prosper and successfully realise all the great goals that have been set.

“With concerted efforts by both sides, Russia-China relations in recent years have delivered fruitful results in various areas.

“Russia stands ready to continue to deepen bilateral practical cooperation, step-up communication, collaboration in international affairs, promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.”

More so, the ministry also reported President Putin to have said Russia appreciated China for consistently upholding impartial, objective, balanced positions for fairness and justice on major international issues.

Also, President Putin said Russia carefully studied China’s position paper on political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace.

He added that Russia welcomed China to play a constructive role in such regard.

The ministry further said that two sides had in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine issue and that President Xi stressed that on the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality were building.

According to the ministry, most countries support easing tensions, standing for peace talks, and against adding fuel to the fire.

It observed that a review of history showed that conflicts in the end had to be settled through dialogue and negotiation.

It added that China released a document on its position on the Ukraine crisis.

“China believes that the more difficulties there are, the greater the need to keep space for peace.

“The more acute the problem is, the more important it is not to give up efforts for dialogue.

“China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue,” the ministry said.