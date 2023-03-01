President Elect, Tinubu, will hit the ground running after inauguration, Oshodi assures Nigerians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A member of the All Progressive Congress APC, Independent Campaign and Presidential Campaign Council, (APC/PCC), Dr Abiola Oshodi, has assured Nigerians, that the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will hit the ground running after his inauguration on the 29th of May 2023

Oshodi, said this in a statement made available to vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” I am excited and happy just like every other Nigerians and lovers of democracy. In the end democracy wins and Nigeria wins and kudos to the President elect for a hard fought and hard won victory which wasn’t easy in coming.

“His pathway to victory was unusual in that he lost his home state Lagos so that historians will not record that he won because of Lagos votes , he lost Osun state so that historians will not write that he won because of his fellow Yoruba votes , even ABAT lost the traditional KKK states of Kano , Kaduna and katsina so that historians can dig in and reanalyze his unusual pathway to victory

” I expect the President elect to start thinking of assembling his team and how to implement his vision for a new Nigeria and close ranks with other contestants in the spirit of democracy and work towards a better Nigeria.

He said that “I am convinced that he will hit the ground running once his administration is inaugurated on the 29th of May 2023 .

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaigned through all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and that contributed towards his victory.

“I look forward to the President elect being the father of Nigeria despite political differences and political affiliations even as he addresses and focus on radically reforming and , restructuring Nigeria for the common good and begins in earnest the implementation of the agenda in his renewed hope manifesto.

Oshodi, declared that “He will definitely hit the ground running.