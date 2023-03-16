President-elect: Ibile Eko group urges Tinubu to select all-inclusive team

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Ibile Eko Summit Group, a community organisation of indigenous residents, has sent a message of congratulations to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on his electoral success at the just concluded Presidential Election in Nigeria.

The group therefore, urged Tinubu to assemble an all-inclusive team of technocrats which would assist him in fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting conveyed by the organisation to review the Presidential election and preview the Governorship and State Assembly Elections coming up on Saturday, 18 March, 2023.

The Communique was signed by the Group Coordinator, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele; and its Secretary, Dr Babatunde Odunuga.

The Ibile Eko Summit Group also deliberated on the coming Governorship and State Assembly Elections and resolved to support any candidate and party that would implement its demand for equity and justice to prevail.

The Group said that it will support candidate and party that ensure equitable representation in appointments of officials to run the affairs of the state.

“We will support any candidate and party that will ensure that the appointment ratio is shared between the indigenes and others on the basis of 75% to 25% as it was done in the Second Republic,” it stated.

The group stated further that it will support candidate and party that will promote and ensure women and youth empowerment which will be achieved through job creation, assess to business loans and economic empowerment.

The group also wanted the candidate and party of its choice to ensure adequate respect for traditional institutions through respect and promotion of welfare of traditional rulers and chiefs.

It decried the divisive political campaign being carried out by politicians in the state, noting that it has no preference for any candidate or party.

It stated further that, it is major aim is for a candidate who will develop the state to emerge as Governor.

The Group also called on residents of the state to ensure a peaceful election on Saturday, 18 March, 2023.

The Ibile Eko Summit Group is a community organisation with membership spread across the five divisions of the state: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos, and Epe.