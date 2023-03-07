Presidency: Why I didn’t congratulate Tinubu — Kwankwaso

.

Luminous Jannamike

THE presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu after he was declared elected as the next president by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement by the spokesman of NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, on Tuesday, Kwankwaso said he didn’t congratulate the former Lagos governor because the February 25 presidential election was grossly flawed and disputed.

He said, “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso did not congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the grossly flawed, contentious and disputed presidential election.

“The report that Engr. Kwankwaso congratulated Tinubu as a figment of the imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.

“NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct the credible and transparent election and fulfil its promise to upload the Polling Units results to its portals which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the results and declaration of the winner of the presidential election.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who want the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office.

“It is unthinkable that Engr. Kwankwaso would hastily congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress.

“All lovers of democracy, due process and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petitions in court.

“Until the court decides them one way or the other, it will be preposterous for NNPP which was rigged out in most of its strongholds across the country to concede defeat and congratulate INEC’s imposed “winner”.

“The mood of the nation since the electoral body mischievously declared Tinubu the “winner” of the election clearly showed that it was justice juxtaposed, absolutely unacceptable to the majority of Nigerians who desire and deserve a new Nigeria which only the NNPP can usher in.

“March 11 is another date with destiny as Nigerians go to the polls to choose their governors and State legislators. It is yet another opportunity to vote for NNPP candidates for a better, greater and prosperous Nigeria. Join us to make it happen and experience a better life.”