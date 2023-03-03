Presidency, NASS: Benue PDP rejects election results, head to court

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state has rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election in selected Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state and called for its cancellation.

Addressing the madia Friday in Makurdi, the acting State Chairman of the party, Mr. Issac Mffo, explained that the decision of the party was premised on the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, flouted the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 in the conduct of the polls.

The party noted that it had consulted with its legal team on the matter “and after due consideration of the findings of the Legal Department, it is the position of our great party, the PDP, that the process of conducting both the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Benue State did not conform with the standards stipulated in the enabling laws for the exercise.

“It is our considered opinion as a political party and a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democratic process that provisions of the Electoral Act (2022 As Amended) in Sections 60 (5) and 148 which empower the INEC to make guidelines for the conduct of the elections were grossly violated.

“In this regard, we consider it a matter of grave concern that Clauses 38 and 93 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election, 2022, which make mandatory the transmission of election results electronically from the polling units to the INEC Server were serially flouted.

“The above identified breaches of extant laws raise a fundamental issue of non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, a situation which impinges negatively on the credibility of the election.

“Consequently, PDP in Benue State rejects the outcome of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections held in certain LGAs of Benue State on February 25, 2023, for the reason of the breaches of law cited above.

“Our great party calls for the cancellation of the results returned from those LGAs and has duly forwarded a Letter of Protest to INEC to that effect.

“We have equally mandated our Legal Department to approach the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal both sitting in Makurdi to challenge the results of the elections in those LGAs as returned and announced by INEC.

“Our decision and action in this regard is borne out of our belief in the sanctity of the electoral process as the sole avenue through which the people may recruit and mandate those to govern over their affairs in the quest for peace, security and prosperity, and the rule of law as the order under which justice, fairness and equity may be guaranteed for all citizens.”

The party also raised concern over the renewed herders attacks and killings in the state in places like Kwande, Logo, Guma, Gwer-West and Agatu LGAs lamenting that the development could lead to voter apart on the March 11 polls.

The PDP also dispelled rumours on social media that its governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba had stepped down saying “it’s a lie fabricated by agents of opposition political parties who are afraid of facing Engr. Titus Uba at the coming polls.”