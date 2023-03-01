Presidency: I’m confident of Tinubu’s ability to deliver – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed confidence on the ability of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, to deliver a country where unity, peace and progress is sustained.

In a congratulatory message, which she personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, the first lady expressed optimism that Tinubu would work assidiously to deliver Nigeria of a dream of our founding fathers.

”It is my conviction that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency will lead this country into the future that our founding fathers envisioned,” she declared.



Mrs Buhari however said the success recorded in the election was a result of dexterity, foresight and good intentions of the president-elect to carry all Nigerians along irrespective of their ethnic and religious background.



She thanked all Nigerians, especially women, for their efforts towards the success of the party at the polls.

The first lady also congratulated het successor, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and expressed confidence that Nigerian women will get a good deal during her tenure.