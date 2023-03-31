Presidency confirms Sylva’s resignation as Minister of State Petroleum

Timipre Sylva, Minister of Petroleum Resources, State.

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Presidency has confirmed the resignation of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva ahead of the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship primaries in Bayelsa State next month.



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad in tweet in his official Twitter handle confirmed the development after weeks of speculations about the intention of the Minister.



Ahmad tweeted “Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former Bayelsa state governor, H.E. Timipre Sylva, has resigned his appointment to contest in the next Bayelsa governorship election”.



Chief Sylva had last year resigned as Minister after declaring his intention to contest the Presidential primaries of the APC.



But a few days later, he withdrew the letter despite attending a valedictory session with President Buhari alongside other Ministers who contested the primaries.