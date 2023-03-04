Praising God gives me utmost joy – Gospel singer, Sijuade

A gospel singer, Folashade Ogunade, aka Sijuade, has said that praising God through her songs gives her utmost joy.

Sijuade, who is married to a popular producer, ID Cabasa, told Sunday Scoop, “It is the mandate of every living thing to praise God. Whenever I have the opportunity to praise God, I am always in my elements. My major goal is to use music to provide a conducive atmosphere for people to praise God.”

Asked to describe her sound, she said, “I describe it as a rich tune, which is a blend of African soul, classical music and contemporary music. When it comes to music, I don’t like being put in a box. Also, more importantly, I follow the leading of the Holy Spirit when making music. Sometimes, it takes me to a direction I was not even expecting.”

The singer also stated that some of the people she looked up to include Yemi Davids, the senior pastor of Global Impact Church); Onyeka Iwelu, and her husband.

Giving a glimpse into her family life, Sijuade said, “I was born in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. I studied Management Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. My husband and I are blessed with wonderful children. I grew up in a profound Christian family, where discipline and a noble lifestyle were the guiding principles.

“I am a praise leader at Global Impact Church in Lagos as well.”

Recall that the singer released her debut single titled, Baba Mimo, in 2013.