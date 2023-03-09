Makarfi

…As Kaduna PDP Chair calls on EFCC to intervene

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

There were plans allegedly by “powers that be” to arrest 80 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Kaduna State so that they would not participate in the forthcoming Governorship election, former Governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has alleged.

He raises the alarm to let the world know that the action was deliberately done to harass and stop members of the PDP in Kaduna from participating in the forthcoming governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Makarfi, the former chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee alleged that PDP is in possession of the list of those penciled down for arrest before the governorship and House of Assembly elections, rescheduled for March, 18, 2023.

“Our attention has been drawn to above list of our field officers, drawn up by the Government to be arrested and detained until after the elections. This has grievous implications,” he said.

“Those pencilled down for arrest, were drawn from Kudan, Sanga, Igabi, Lere,, Kachia, Jaba and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of the State which are PDP strongholds.”

Makarfi warned the Government in the State to desist from arbitrary arrest of members of the PDP as a prelude to the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections which has been rescheduled to March 18, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senator Makarfi while reacting to the arrest of Saidu Adamu the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council in Kaduna State and the two other members of the party said that “Honourable Adamu is still in detention and we don’t know the alleged offenses. He Adamu has also not been charged to court, it is a very sad development.”

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the PDP and former Minister of Aviation, Hassan Hyet has alleged that the ruling APC in Kaduna State was coming up with ” thrump up charges ” to nail the PDP chieftains who were given on bail on Thursday afternoon.

He called on the EFCC and other anti graft agencies to check the alleged excesses of the APC and ensure the smooth conduct of elections in the state.

They’ve been threatening traditional rulers, distributing indomie and spaghetti to deceive voters,” he alleged.