Potable water: FG, Edo plan N8bn Jattu dam

•Obaseki underwrites 25% of project



THE Federal and Edo State governments are set to begin the construction of Jattu Dam in Etsako West Local Government to provide potable water for residents and enhance all-year-round farming in the area.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday, said the Ministry of Water Resources got approval from the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to award the contract for the construction of the dam.



Mohammed explained that Edo State government had undertaken to underwrite 25 per cent of the N8 billion contract sum, which translated to N2 billion.



Reacting to the FEC approval, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, noted that the project was crucial to the state, as it would deliver portable water and drive productivity in Edo North senatorial district of the state.



He added that the N2 billion contribution to the project was targeted at fast-tracking the project’s delivery, even as all other support necessary for the realization of the project would be provided when the construction commences.