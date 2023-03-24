POST ELECTION VIOLENCE: Kukah Centre trains stakeholderslders on Conflict Management

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kukah Centre (TKC) has trained 50 persons on peace and conflict management to intervene in the crises that may occurred after the just concluded general elections in the country.

The project officer TKC Lawson Eselebor at the 2-day capacity building on peace and conflict management said the first phase of the program involved participants from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Oyo state in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He stated that the objective of the training was to build the capacity of the stakeholders to enable them apply the knowledge and techniques acquired from the training to intervene in any forms of conflict that may erupt after the general election.

Eselebor described conflict as inevitable in any society, said it has become imperative to manage it before it snowballed into crises that could cause loss of lives and destruction of property.

“It is evidently clear that there are positive side and negative side of conflict though it depend on how best it is being handle. The participants of training were carefully selected from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Oyo state on the line of credibility there are retired Judges, Bishops, Chief Imams, women leaders and youth leaders.

“Conflict, if properly managed with the right tools, techniques and approach, then the result will be favourably, but if it is being wrongly handle it can result to violence which ultimately can cause massive killings and destruction of property” he said

He noted that after the training the participants will further scale down the training to 40 more participants in every states of the federation to ensure there is peace in all the communities.