Pomp, affluence, as  Macallan hosts exclusive event in Ghana

By Juliet Ebirim

The Macallan, an ultra premium scotch whisky brand, treated guests to an exclusive lifestyle experience at the Country Club, Trasacco Valley in Accra, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Known for its lush, highly-valued residential options, and its popular eponymous Ernesto’s Restaurant, the eco-friendly destination hosted an array of Ghana’s affluent who embody the distinctive character and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for.



Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West & North Africa, Abayomi Ajao while delivering the welcome address to the guests, said, “This is a night of conviviality and friendship, for us to gather and experience The Macallan. It is truly an honour to host some of Ghana’s most eminent individuals, who are distinguished in their craft. The Macallan’s unparalleled quality is a result of such exceptional mastery and precision.” “Today, we have demonstrated this through an immersive experience. Ghana, as a country, embodies a harmonious blend of craftsmanship, creativity and tradition, making it one of Africa’s most exceptional countries”. Ajao added.



The Macallan Brand Ambassador, for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon gave a heartfelt speech about the familial nature of the gathering and The Macallan’s dedication to sustainability.



“We need to take a moment to embrace gatherings such as this where we experience The Macallan as a family. With a strong nearly 200-year heritage, we are proud of our commitment to wood. It is a robust and long process from cutting the trees, to drying and seasoning them. All these speak to our attention to detail and excellence. And this is a common trait for everyone in this room.”



Sandra took guests through a four-course dinner menu and whisky pairing, including its rare collection, The Reflexion.



The Prestige Expressions at the event include; The Macallan M Decanter, The Macallan Reflexion, The Macallan 30-Year-Old DC, 25-Year-Old and Rare Casks, to name a few.



Hosted by compere extra-ordinaire, Jerry Adjorlolo, alongside the Macallan Brand Ambassador, the event had guests enjoying performances by a top-rated orchestra. The luxurious décor that provided the serene atmosphere at the experience, was facilitated by renowned events management company, Lionheart.

High net worth individuals in attendance include William Osei-Poku, Owner, KOP Engineering Ltd; Philip Ayesu, Chairman, Philip’s Holdings; Joseph Ampofo, Managing Director, Enterprise Trustees Ltd; Cynthia Ofori- Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana; Charbel Jabbour, Edrington’s Senior Area Manager for Lebanon, North and West Africa, among others.