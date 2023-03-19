Polls: Yiaga Africa expresses displeasure over violence, voter inducement, others

….calls on INEC to holistically address infractions

…wants perpetrators of electoral violence, malpractice punished

By Gabriel Ewepu

AN election observer, Yiaga Africa, Saturday, expressed displeasure and pain over eruption of violence recorded in polling units of some States, secrecy of ballot compromised, and other critical incidences during the governorship and State Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, while voting was ongoing.

This was contained in Yiaga Africa’s ‘Mid-day Statement on the 2023 Governorship Elections’, which was read by a member of the Board, Yiaga Africa Watching The Vote, Ezenwa Nwagwu, along with the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, during a media briefing.

According to Yiaga Africa, generally, polling units opened early resulting in early commencement of accreditation and voting, although, there were reports of logistics hiccups.

On the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, Yiaga Africa pointed out that BVAS devices for some polling units in Riyom LGA in Plateau State were deployed to Batura ward in Bokkos LGA.

Also, in Khana LGA the BVAS devices had no sim cards meant to enable the devices transmit election results electronically, which voters protested at the INEC office in the LGA.

Yiaga Africa’s statement indicated that there were incidences of voter intimidation and harassment recorded in some polling units in Kano and Lagos States.

This made Yiaga to frown at these acts of voter suppression, which it described as an assault on constitutional right of Nigerians living in any part of the country to exercise their franchise.

Based on these incidences, Yiaga Africa tasked INEC and security agencies to take prompt actions to address these issues in order to inspire public confidence in the credibility of the elections.

The statement reads in part, “As of 1:00 pm, the Yiaga Africa WTV Data Center received 54 verified critical incident reports primarily concerning the intimidation and harassment of voters, disruption of voting and destruction of election materials.

“Of additional note:The secrecy of the ballots compromised: At Polling units 001 and 002, Kofar Hausa LGA Primary School, Iya 1 ward, Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State, the secrecy of the ballot was compromised as security and party agents could see how voters thumbprint the ballot paper. Similarly in in Polling Unit 012, Masaka Garage, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State with over 8,000 registered voters the secrecy of the ballot is being compromised as party agents see how voters thumbprint their ballot papers.

“Also, in Kofar Alhaji Polling 020, Jigwada Ward, Keffi LGA, no voting cubicle is available as voters used a makeshift table for thumb printing of ballot papers. Voters displayed thumbprinted ballot papers to agents of the APC in Fufu LGEA School PU 001 Ilorin South, before putting them in the ballot box.Intimidation and Harassment of Voters: Observers reported intimidation and harassment of voters.

“In Kankarofi Quranic Sch III Polling Unit, Kano Municipal LGA in Kano state, party agents disrupted the voting process on the grounds that a closed ballot system should be adopted as opposed to open ballot.

“Reports of voter intimidation were also received from Ijando and ward 6/001 Akefan community in Alimosho LGA and Lekki area in Lagos state.

“Obstruction of election observation: In PU 06 Ward 03 Ndokwa West in Delta State, an APC party agent prevented a Yiaga Africa observer from observing the process, stating that the LGA is under the control of the APC.

“Also, in Buhari Islamiyya School II Polling Unit, Madungurun Ward, Gwale LGA, Kano State, a Yiaga Africa observer was attacked by party agents. Disruption of the Process: Clash between party agents in Zango IV polling unit in Karaye Ward (19-22-03-021) of Karaye LGA in Kano, led to the disruption of the voting process.

“The voting process was halted in Polling Unit IV in Sagamu LGA of Ogun State due to intimidation of voters and polling officials by supporters of the PDP. Party Agents also interfered with the process in PU 030 GRA Waterboard, Rimi ward, Keffi LGA, Nasarawa State, where party agents reportedly engaged in folding the ballot papers for voters. Also, in Kankarofi Quranic Sch. III Kano Municipal, Party agents interfered with the process so they could see how voters mark their ballots.

“Destruction/hijacking of election materials: Hoodlums destroyed ballot papers and ballot boxes for the Fulatan S/Gari polling unit in Rogo LGA, Kano State. The process was halted as voters scampered for safety. At Kabuga PU 022, Gwale LGA of Kano State, thugs affiliated with the APC snatched ballot boxes for the PU resulting in voters fleeing for safety. Election materials for Wuryo Ward in Gassol LGA in Taraba, were hijacked by armed thugs during a clash between the residents of Wurya and Panya ward over the allocation of election materials. One person was reportedly stabbed by the thugs. At PU 003 Ward 4 Etim Ekpo LGA, Akwa Ibom, PDP agents instigated a fight leading to the destruction of the voting cubicle, ballot box and ballot papers for the polling unit.

“Voter Accreditation without using the BVAS: Observer reports from Neat Tse-Alour Compound Open Space polling unit in Gwer West LGA in Benue State indicates the polling officials allow voters to cast their ballot without using the BVAS to authenticate their fingerprints or facial biometrics. Similarly, polling officials permit voters to cast their ballot with temporary voters cards.

“Vote Buying/Bribery: Yiaga Africa received 15 confirmed reports of vote buying across 8 states. In Sarkin Mudu Polling Unit (016) in Giade LGA of Bauchi, PDP agents were sighted bribing accredited voters with N1,000, a wrapper and a pack of spaghetti. The voters hand over their ballot papers to party agents in exchange for the bribe. A similar report of the distribution of wrappers, N2,000 and a pack of spaghetti to voters was received from PU 006 Rangan Ward, Warji LGA of Bauchi. Party agents for the APC and PDP party reportedly distributed food, cash and alcoholic drinks to some voters in exchange for votes in Apir market square 1, Makurdi, Benue state. A case of bribery was reported in PU O6 Ward 05 Isoko North, Delta State, where INEC officials received cash gift from the APC party agent in the polling unit.”

However, Yiaga Africa recommended that, “INEC should take urgent remedial actions in polling units where cases of infractions and non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act and INEC guidelines occured. This will deepen the legitimacy of the final outcome of the elections.

“Security agencies should respond promptly to reports of voter intimidation and attacks at the polling unit to accord citizens the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.INEC should ensure strict compliance with the guidelines for the results collation.

“Specifically, party agents and accredited media and election observers should be granted access to the collation centers.

“Collation officers should verify the results on the hardcopy results sheets and results transmitted with the BVAS during results collation.”