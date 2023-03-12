Polls: Why Tinubu won the Presidential election, Ondo ICC Coordinator, Oluwatuyi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Coordinator of Tinubu Shettima Independent Campaign Council,Ondo State Chapter, Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, won the February 25 presidential election, because of his acceptability across the country.

Oluwatuyi, said in an interview said that “there were other 17 contestants, but I want to say it with all emphasis that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood out in many selection indexes, criteria and ways.

” Basically the top four contenders had all served in one public office or the other as either Governor or Vice President.

“It was obvious that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu amongst them has the best pedigree, milage, achievements, antecedents, Infrastructural, fiscal, human development, societal transformation.

“Definitely, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the best selling points and verifiable political testimonials amongst them all hence the great victory.

“Taking the antecedents, achievements, performance and great multi faceted foundation laid by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, it is sure, apparent and certain that he has the wherewithal to achieve and even surpass the Renewed Hope Manifestos and aspirations of Nigerians.

On what the President Elect, should focus on in the first 100 days in office, Oluwatuyi ” I want him to focus on the issue of Security, reassure Nigerians that a New Nigeria is achievable, resolve the unfriendly Cash Crunch Issues, establish a high powered Agency to address unemployment crisis and come up with a master policy plan to improve the energy sector for the entire country.

Oluwatuyi dispelled rumour about the failing health of Tinubu, saying that”Asiwaju is strong and very healthy and in good shape to handle the affairs of state.

“Worst things were said about the medical condition of President Mohammad Buhari in 2015.

“Yet, he is still alive and kicking today.

I am not aware of any medical record showing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is suffering from one ailment or the other.

Don’t forget that we are all human beings and there is no one that is immune from sickness.

“My prayer is that the good Lord will grant him excellent health to enable him serve Nigeria to the best of his ability

On the role played by the Independent Campaign Council towards the victory of Tinubu, the coordinator said the “OurOur mandate was to embark on a highly innovative door to door campaign like never before.

“We set out in each local government, Ward and indeed unit by dividing ourselves into teams to work individually and corporately on Women, Youth, NGOs, Artisans, Unions, Civil Servants, Students, Transport Workers, Traders, Medical Practitioners, Bankers, Okada Riders, Clergymen, Construction Workers, etc in each political unit of the state.

“We actualised this by the use of foot soldiers and town criers with megaphone in popular junctions, local eateries, drinking joints, vendors and newspaper stands with a unique, persistent and vigorous methodology of convincing and informing the people daily of the good intentions of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima Presidency.

“Though we do meet severally with other parties on the field, but since our campaign were issue based and devoid of any slanderous language, I will say the campaign was conducted in the very best peaceful atmosphere of coexistence with each other.

Speaking on what’s next for the Tinubu Shettima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council, Oluwatuyi said “The Tinubu Shetima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council Ondo State Chapter is here permanently to stay.

According to him ” It is a structure we will love to build and consolidate upon for future political activities and think tank discourse platform.