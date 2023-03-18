Polls: Why 30-year-old physically-challenged mother of 2 voted

A 30-year-old physically challenged Doris Onwiagba, has appealed to political leaders to always formulate policies that would assuage the plights of people with disability (PWD).

She spoke on Saturday after casting her vote during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections at the Eghoma Primary School, Ward 2, polling unit 5 at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the Delta state.

She commended the accreditation and voting process as seamless with the Binomial Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

“I have voted the candidate of my choice but I want the leaders to always consider the plight of the disabled persons in the society.

“In my own case, you can see that my wheelchair is in a bad shape; to move my wheel about as a mother of two is very difficult; and my husband is dead.

Another voter, Mr Frederick Oragba, a retired civil servant, lauded the seamless work of the BVAS, saying “people are coming out to vote without hitches; and that is thanks to BVAS because our vote will count this time.

“In today’s election, INEC officials, security agents and party agents and materials arrived Owa-Alero, Ward 2 as early as 8 a.m. and accreditation and voting commenced without delay.

“To me, this can’t be said to be a low turnout as people come from their homes, they get accreditation and they vote.

“The use of the BVAS technology has introduced a positive element in our electoral system,” Oragba said. (NAN)