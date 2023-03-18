Polls: We must vote, Ago residents refuse to be suppressed by thugs

Following the incident that took place at Ago, Okota area of Lagos state earlier this morning, residents of the area have vowed to exercise their civic responsibilities.

They noted that no amount of suppression from thugs would scare them away.

Recall that group of hoodlums stormed the area and disrupted the electoral activities.

They were said to have destroyed all the ballot boxes and other electoral materials in the area.

Out of fear, INEC officials deployed in the area scampered for safety. As at the time of filling this report none of them are in sight.

However, security personnel have visited the area to calm the situation. While trying to calm the angry residents, many were heard chanting, ‘we must vote’, noting that nothing on earth would suppress them.