Polls: Warri South-West APC leaders congratulate Tinubu, Joel-Onowakpo

—Predict landslide victory for Omo-Agege on March 11

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Grassroot leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Isaba kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have described the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate and President-Elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and that of Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, as a new dawn in the political history of Nigeria and Delta South Senatorial District in particular.

While congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu and Hon. Thomas on their election victory in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls, former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the APC, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye, said as a governor in Lagos state, the President-Elect, provided multiple housing units for the poor, made large investments in education and also reduced the number of schools in the state by returning many schools to the already settled former owners.

Engr. Akpodubakaye who was full of praises for Isaba kingdom, commended them for their peaceful conduct during the presidential and national assembly elections in the area, with specific reference to the efforts of local security team on ground for their show of maturity and understanding.

He urged the electorate in Warri South-West Local Government Area to come out enmass on March 11, to cast their votes for the APC governorship candidate, Senator Omo-Agege, whom he described as brilliant, dependable and grassroots-oriented leader with an enviable track record in national assembly.

The APC Stalwart maintained that having the Deputy Senate President as the Governor of Delta State and with the President-Elect at the Seat of Power in Aso Villa Abuja, come May 29, Delta State will experience unprecedented rapid socio-economic development.

He claimed that the current Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-administration in the state has inflicted much pains on the people and put the state in mess with nothing to show for.

On their part, Isaba APC Ward chairman, Ambrose Bramor, Isaba Ward leader, Julius Kendabor and Isaba Leader, Raymond Barkumo, on behalf of the people of Isaba congratulated the President-Elect and Senator-Elect, while expressing the hope that the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu and Hon. Thomas will ursher in a new beginning in Nigeria and Delta South Senatorial District in particular.