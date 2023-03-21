Polls: Tinubu condemns ‘isolated’ infractions, ethnic slurs, post-election violence

.Says, it’s time for national healing

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has condemned what he described as “isolated” cases of infractions, ethnic slurs and violence that have trailed the 2023 general elections, declaring that elections are now over and the healing process must begin.

In what appeared a post mortem of the polls, Tinubu said the March 18 Governorship Election which held across 28 states and the state legislative poll across the 36 states of the Federation have brought the 2023 election cycle to a fitting close.

While he praised President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and other stakeholders, Tinubu said consolidating democratic governance at the sub-national level will bring more development and improved quality of life to the masses.

Condemning the violence and other negative trends that have followed the conduct of the elections, the President-Elect appealed to Nigerians to rose above the foibles of partisanship, ethnicity and religious sentiments and focus more on the “valued strings that bind us together as a people”.

He said; “I am saddened by the reported isolated infractions during the elections and its aftermath in some states. I strongly condemn it. Also, the report of arson after the announcement of governorship results in one state did not represent who we truly are: peace-loving people.

“The physical and verbal assaults committed are unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ethos.

“Elections should be a celebration of our maturing democracy and freedom of choice and ought not to be moments of grief. I am particularly pained by cases of ethnic slurs, which are capable of creating needless mis-characterisation reported in some locations.

“My appeal is for us to rise above our differences, which, in reality, are fewer than the valued strings that bind us together as a people irrespective of the circumstances of our births.

“As former governor of Lagos State, I can attest to the strength in our diversity and togetherness. As your President-elect, it is that spirit of inclusiveness we engendered in Lagos that I intend to bring into national governance so that together we can attain our full potentials.

“I will give priority to expanding the civic space and safeguarding citizens’ freedom to exercise their rights within the bounds of the law.

“Indeed, the elections are over. The people have voted to elect their governors and state legislators that will serve them for the next four years. The time for leadership and governance is now upon us.

“In a democracy, majority would have their way but that majority must not suppress the minority from having their say. As democrats, we have to safeguard free expression. Winners must be magnanimous and those who did not win should have a large heart for tolerance and respect for the greater interest of the nation”, he added.

He called on all elected officials to take urgent steps to unite the people and champion the healing process.

“We must take urgent steps to unite the people; those who voted for us and those who did not. We must champion the healing process by embracing the opponents and their supporters. As I have stated previously, the time for politicking is gone. This is time for nation building, a task beyond one individual or a section of the society. We need every hand from wherever it may come to be on deck”, said Tinubu.