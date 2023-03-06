Polls: Residents reject Oyo senatorial election result over alleged over-voting

Oyo South residents have rejected the Oyo State Senatorial district results from the February 25 presidential and House of Assembly election over alleged vote-buying and other irregularities.

Some electorates in the Oyo South Senatorial District alleged that there was concrete evidence of electoral fraud by both parties and that the process was compromised.

They also cited that INEC failed to transmit election results electronically as promised and mandated by the Amended Electoral Act,

Recall that the Barrister Sharafadeen Alli of All Progressives Congress (APC) won the February 25, Oyo Senatorial election, defeating Mogaji Joseph Tegbe of PDP, his closest rival, and other candidates.

The voters, who alleged that the process had been compromised, spoke with newsmen and expressed their displeasure with the INEC officials.

Ade Asimolowo, an electorate, alleged that the process was compromised as people voted without accreditation by BVAS.

He said, “What happened here was not an election. Imagine, in 2023; we are still this backward. It is a shame on INEC for this sham.

“I am happy Nigerians across the country have condemned the exercise because this cannot be allowed to stand.”

Another voter, Adesewa Olaide, called for the cancellation of the election as she described it as “rigged”.

“Imagine all the efforts people have put into this and this is what INEC has done? This election is rigged and must be canceled,” she said.

For Mr. Adejare, a 74-year-old voter, the election was the worst after the 1999 one that produced Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had last witnessed such a flawed process in 1999 when Nigerians elected Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The last time I witnessed such charade was 1999 during Nigeria’s return to democracy. The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, will not be forgotten in a hurry. This election was meant to have been one of the best, especially with the introduction of BVAS and IReV. But it was the opposite,” he lamented.