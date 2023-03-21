Polls: Release Nnamdi Kanu, Soludo tells Tinubu, congratulates Asiwaju

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his victory at the recently concluded Presidential election in the country.

He however called on Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after his swearing in, if Kanu has not been released before then.

In a press statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo maintained that Kanu’s presence is needed around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the South East geopolitical zone.

According to the ststement, “the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria have come and gone. Elections in Anambra were generally peaceful, and I commend all the participants, the security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the citizens”.

“While we commend INEC for the successful completion of the general elections, it is important to note that we must seriously continue to reform and strengthen our electoral processes and citizens’ political participation as we march towards a more perfect system”.

“To me, the true heroes of the last elections are the citizens of Nigeria, especially the youths, whose voices will continue to be critical as we collectively strive to build a new Nigeria. Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us. Congratulations to all Nigerians!”

I also congratulate Tinubu’s closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing. Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous. We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the Federal Government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria”.

“This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work. One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South East. While our efforts with the security agencies are yielding significant results, we believe that sustainable peace and security will be enhanced through wider non-kinetic engagements with all critical stakeholders. In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then)”.

“To our newly elected colleagues (Governors-Elect), we say a big congratulation. Let us work together, especially under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in pursuit of national common good. We also congratulate the elected members of the National and State Assemblies”.

We also thank millions of Nigerians who voted for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA across the entire country. We have made modest gains by winning seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies across the country”.

“As we reform and strengthen our party, we will continue to present our social-progressive agenda as the roadmap for the country. As true believers in the potentials of Nigeria, our party will continue to network and collaborate with all like-minded Nigerians and groups to advance the greatness of this country”.

“I want to thank God almighty for His unfailing love and grace upon us. Our gratitude also goes to all the stakeholders in the Anambra project— the hardworking indigenes and residents of Anambra, the church, traditional rulers, ASATU, youths and women organizations, traders, transporters, businessmen and women, professionals, captains of industry, CSOs, etc for their faith and continued support to my government and APGA in the state”.

“You have demonstrated once again that Anambra is truly APGA-land!”.