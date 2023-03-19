Polls: Policeman, one other shot in Ondo amid vote-buying in dollars

In Ondo, violence, low turnout of voters, and vote-buying marred the polls.

In many council areas, despite the prompt arrival of polling officers and adequate security provided, the electorate failed to show up to vote.

INEC officials arrived polling units at 8:00am but voting did not commence until around 9:00am in many units.

Electoral officials waited for hours before voters started coming for accreditation.

As at 10am, polling units were scanty and INEC officials stayed idle at polling units.

Candidates had to employ the services of town criers to go round and appeal to the residents to come out and vote.

Aside some places where the BVAS malfunctioned, it worked perfectly across the state, according to reports.

Loyalists of party candidates were seen handing over dollar notes to voters in many voting centres visited.

A policeman and a resident of Idanre, were reportedly hit by stray bullets during the elections.

Reports had it that the two victims were rushed to the general hospital in the town and were receiving treatment.

The cause of the shooting could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

There were also reported cases of snatching of ballot boxes in the area.

The state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that “some thugs reportedly hijacked and destroyed ballot boxes and other voting materials during the elections in 10 of the 12 units in ward 12 at Ute in Ose Local Government area of Ondo State.”

The units where ballot boxes were destroyed included 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15, of Ward 12 at Ute.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the thugs stormed nine units to destroy ballot boxes having realised that their sponsor was losing the election

It was also gathered that the thugs had earlier threatened voters that any attempt to vote for the other political parties in the area would be resisted.

Despite the threat, voters were said to have cast their votes for the other political party, hence the destruction of ballot boxes in the wards at Ute.

A reliable source alleged that some INEC officials were also attacked on their way to the collation center and ballot papers and other election materials destroyed and burnt.