Polls: Police deploy 16,000 personnel in Kaduna

Mr Sunday Babaji, Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State, has ordered a strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movements across the state.

Babaji who said 16,000 police personnel were deployed to provide security, said that the restriction of movement was part of security measures for the election.



The CP said in a statement issued on Friday by the Command Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, that the personnel will secure polling units and collation centers across the state.



He added that a Rapid Response Team situated in all the local government areas have been deployed to promptly respond to distress calls.



Babaji said that the restriction of movement was a directive of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.



“The general public is hereby informed that the restriction of movement will take effect from midnight 00:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs of Saturday March 18.



“It covers all the entry points into the state and within the 23 local government areas.



“It is equally advised that no large gatherings, campaigns or political rallies under whatever guise will be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will be dealt with,” he added.

The CP called on law-abiding citizens of the state to comply with the restriction order.

“All eligible voters are allowed to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation from any quarter,” he said.



He however advised residents to be security conscious and report suspicious activities or persons to nearest security formation.



Babaji added that residents could reach directly to the command through 08075391105 and 07039675856.