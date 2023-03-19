Polls: One feared killed in Lagos, Vanguard reporters attacked

One person was feared dead in the clashes between thugs and voters in Ago, Okota area of Lagos.

In some polling units visited in Jakande Estate,Oke-Afa Isolo area of Lagos, there were complaints of harassment and intimidation of voters by some political thugs.

These units included: Low Cost Primary and Secondary Schools, Water Corporation, NEPA Junction and those in the Bungalow Section of the estate.

Voters were chased away. Some of them alleged that thugs beat them up and deprived them of voting for candidates of their choice.

No fewer than five Vanguard reporters suffered one attack or the other from thugs who warned voters who were not willing to vote for a particular candidate to go home.

In spite of the hitches, the polls went seamlessly in many parts of the state

Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour bicker violence threat

Meanwhile, the APC cautioned the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over his statement that INEC and security agents should be blamed if Lagos boiled over the polls.

Publicity Secretary of APC, Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who cautioned Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement, called on the police to arrest the LP candidate.

Oladejo said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour, on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police of ‘provoking Lagosians’ and warning that ‘if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault.’

“He says ‘a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC.’ This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr. Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.”