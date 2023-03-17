Polls: Ondo police bars Amotekun, quasi-security units, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state police command has barred the use of Amotekun, State established Security Outfits/Organizations, quasi-security units, and privately owned Security Guards from participating in todays election duties across the state.



The state police commissioner , Oyeyemi Oyediran, said this in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital.



Oyediran explained that the measure was aimed at ensuring the election were not exposed to any form of compromise and abuses.



The statement said that “In view of the State House of Assembly election scheduled to hold on the 18th of march, 2023, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement from 12am to 6pm on election day in the state.



“Only those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc. would be allowed to move around due to the exigencies of their jobs.



” ln the same vein, there is ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths during the election.



“State established Security Outfits/Organizations, Quasi Security Units, and Privately- Owned Security Guards are not part of the election security team and such are not expected to participate in the election



” The Command is also using this opportunity to solicit for the support of the good people of Ondo State in ensuring a smooth conduct of the election as adequate security has been put in place by the Command