POLLS: Omo-Agege visits Macaulay, welcome him to APC

Omo-Agege

…assures of an all-inclusive government

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Senate and Delta State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured that all well-meaning Deltans would be accommodated in the government if elected Governor.

Omo-Agege who gave the assurance at Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of the State while welcoming former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay to the APC fold, said he would run an all-inclusive government if elected Governor.

The Governorship hopeful who was at the country home of the erstwhile chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to formally welcome him to the APC, praised Macaulay for his courage and forthrightness and assured him of APC’s readiness to work with him to better the lot of Isoko people.

Omo-Agege said the APC would bank on the wealth of experience and support of the former SSG to ensure massive victory for the party in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In his remarks, Macaulay who crossed over to APC along with thousands of his supporters and many different political grassroots groups who hitherto belonged to the PDP, said he decided to leave the PDP because of the leadership failure of the party.

He said; “I left after several attempts to correct the anomalies in the PDP proved abortive,” adding that the party was established to accommodate all and not a section of the people.

Saying that “Omo-Agege is reliable and trustworthy with listening ears to the yearnings of the people; without doubt, I am confident that Omo-Agege’s administration will be beneficial to the Isokos”.

He assured APC of total victory, adding that they would mobilize and vote for all it’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.