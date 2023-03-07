Polls: Ogboru appeals to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba community for support

The APGA Governorship Candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, receiving prayers from the Eze of Ohanaeze of Ndigbo, Sapele, Chief Titus Okezie Ezewuzie during the Jubilee Campaign Rally to his palace in Sapele

By Etop Ekanem

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday, appealed to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Yoruba communities in Delta to vote him and all APGA House of Assembly candidates in the Saturday, March 11th elections.

He made this appeal in Sapele when he met with the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, saying that the strength of the Igbos has shown at the just concluded presidential election, and appealed that such support should be reinforced for his governorship election on Saturday.

Addressing the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Sapele, Ogboru said, “I am overwhelmed having agreed to do justice to the March 11th governorship election as you did during the presidential election, and l promise you will never regret your decision as a partner to change the face of Delta.

“We have shown our strength, power and our votes in the last election but some of those votes have been suppressed. But we can resuscitate them by ensuring Peter Obi’s victory is actualized in the governorship being consistent in saying no to those anti-Obi presidency, and this is achievable when we don’t vote PDP or APC on Saturday.

“There is only one way in this battle that we have been fighting for a very long time. And that is why we need all the Obidients in Delta state to pull their weight behind us. Obi was in APGA before and now in Labour Party. So for Obi presidency to come to pass, we appeal to all Obidients to throw Obi’s support behind Delta APGA in the Saturday governorship election

Speaking on behalf of Ohaneze, Chief Anthony Okoro Jr. Onowu, said they will mobilize and vote massively for APGA. We did something last February 25th presidential election and we will do it again.

Others who also responded on behalf of the Eze of Ohaneze Ndigbo of Sapele, Chief Titus Okezie Ezewuzie and the Spokesman, (Onowu) Chief Anthony Okoro (Jr), commended Chief Great Ogboru for coming, saying he is the only governorship candidate that has come in person to physically meet with them.

Meanwhile, the Yoroba indigenes in Delta state under the umbrella of Yoruba Progressive Union (YPU) have promised to direct their members across the 25 local government areas to vote massively for Chief Great Ogboru come Saturday governorship election.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba people, when Chief Ogboru met with members of the Yoruba community, the President, Asiwaju Oladeleye, thanked the APGA governorship candidate for taking his time to meet with the Yorubas in Delta state, saying that before the Saturday governorship election, instructions will be sent round the 25 local government areas to vote Ogboru and all the APGA House of Assembly candidates.

They appealed to the APGA governorship candidate to remember them in various appointments that will take place after his emergence as the governor of Delta state.

The Jubilee Campaign train also moved to Otokutu and Egbo-Urhie communities in Ughelli South, where it met with market women, calling for support in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.