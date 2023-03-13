Polls: Niger CAN urges Christians to vote for credible candidates

By Wole Mosadomi

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Niger Chapter, has called on Christians in the state to vote for only credible candidates in Saturday governorship and legislative elections.

In a statement, the Media Aide to the CAN Chairman, Daniel Atori, said “We enjoin everyone to vote for candidates of your choice who must ensure quality education and free healthcare for the people.

“The Candidates and Parties have done their own. It is now our turn to do our own. By now, we should all know the difference between day and night but let it be known that Christians cannot be relegated; we are as important as everyone and our votes must count.

“Vote for the candidate who has shown a sense of belonging to all faith in the State because this is the time to look out for those who have respect for the body of Christ as a show of equity, fairness, partnership and peaceful coexistence in the state.”

The Association said the candidate must be compassionate, disciplined and lives a credible lifestyle and must not be a cultist, religious fanatics, or involved in illicit drugs and must not have a relationship with bandits and thugs.

It urged voters to consider the antecedents of candidates in terms of performance in positions they occupied in the past saying, “the preferred candidates must be those who can guarantee internal security, religious neutrality, and enforcement of fundamental rights and be fair in appointments.