Polls: NCPU urges Sen Omo-Agege to accept peace

Omo-Agege

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, the Protem Secretary, of the National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NCPU), has called on Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie APC Omo-Agege to accept peace.

Ojuogboh, a Chieftain of APC made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, in Asaba while reacting to the outcome of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election in the Delta.

He said that members of the APC in Delta were mourning over the outcome of the elections in the state.

Recall that the People Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori emerged winner, defeating the APC candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege his closest contender in the election.

Ojougboh, who blamed Omo-Agege for the party’s abysmal performance in the 2023 general elections in the state, alleged that the APC governorship candidate muzzled leaders of the party in the state to possess the party.

He said that the poor outing, which saw the party winning only four local government area out of 25, was regrettable and required the attention of the APC National to intervene and restructure the party in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives and one-time governorship aspirant in the state, if the APC fails to rescue the state, the story will be the same in 2027.

“The party in the state is fast hemorrhaging, which requires the intervention of stakeholders including President Muhammadu Buhari, before leaving office in May.”

The APC chieftain, who traced the genesis of the hijack of the party, said that the party at the national level set up a -12 -man committee of wise men and elders shortly before the state Congress in 2022.

According to him, Omo-Agege was one of the 12, and he hijacked the party in Delta, went to his Ward, and everywhere to compile his list of delegates.

“We protested to high heaven, they say no that the acting national chairman has blessed him (Omo-Agege) as the candidate of the party.

“We told them that the man can not win the election, but they don’t believe us, so, we kept quiet.

“But today, you have seen the result, we thank God for we have been vindicated that this man is not an issue in Delta politics.”



Ojougboh, added, “as it stands now, we need people who can win elections and are able to rescue power from PDP in the state.



“The two times he went to the Senate, it was through court.



“He says he knows his way in the court that it will give him victory and that he will be governor in Delta as it happened in Imo State.

“Things have changed and youths have spoken. I can assure you that the court will this time around look at the matter very seriously.

“Four years is not too long. If we start today again, the party should be given back to the owners in the state.”

The APC chieftain also advised members of the Senate to give way to the South East for them to produce the next senate president for the sake of equity and fairness.

“You know the cry of the southeast that they have been marginalized.

“So, the only thing one can use to assuage them is to give them the Senate presidency.

“They have good candidates like Orji Uzor Kalu. If you give Orji Uzor Kalu the Senate presidency, he will be able to work with President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu properly and with northerners.



He is a friend of a lot of people. He will be able to control issues that will arise from the election,” Ojougboh said.