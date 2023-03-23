Polls: MWUN, female town planners congratulate Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Etop Ekanem

THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, and the Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria, AWTPN, in Lagos State, yesterday, congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for their victories in the just concluded presidential and governorship elections.

MWUN, in a statement by its President-General, Adewale Adeyanju, said their elections have reaffirmed the faith Nigerians have in their abilities to improve the living conditions of the citizens.

Adeyanju said: “The National leader of the All Progressive Congress Party, APC, will no doubt put machinery in place for a progressive Nigeria and for Nigerians devoid of political, religion or ethnical divide because he has always believed in the one – Nigeria project that will accommodate all and sundry, which has always been one of his mantras if he becomes the President of Nigeria.

“It is a clear testimony of love showered on him as the chief Executive of the state by the people.”

Also, the association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria, AWTPN, in a statement signed by Chairperson and General-Secretary, Victoria Ajose and Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, the association said: “”Your re-election as the governor for another four years is based on your committed, relentless, passion and unique effort in taking Lagos to a greater height and making it habitable, healthy, sustainable and business friendly for all.

“We, therefore, enjoin you to keep working together with the people of Lagos towards achieving a Greater ‘Lagos Rising’ that will attract better dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos. Once again, congratulations as as we wish you a joyous, peaceful, successful and remarkable tenure.”