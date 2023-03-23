Polls: MWUN congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos: The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos over their victories in the just concluded presidential and governorship elections in Nigeria.

MWUN in statements by its President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said their elections have reaffirmed the fate Nigerians have in their abilities to improve the living conditions of the citizens.

On the President-Elect, Adeyanju among others, said “The National leader of the All Progressive Congress Party, APC, will no doubt but put in every machinery in place for a progressive Nigeria and for Nigerians devoid of political, religion or ethnical divide because he has always believed in the One – Nigeria project that will accommodate all and sundry, which has always been one of his mantras if he becomes the President of Nigeria.”

Similarly, for the Lagos State Governor, the President-General said “It is a clear testimony of love showered on him as the Chief Executive of the state by the people.

“We in the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria wish to felicitate with the amiable Lagos State Governor on his well-deserved victory during the poll in the state.

“On behalf of my executives, I wish to express our profound readiness to work and synergy with the Governor in all areas of the Maritime Industry towards achieving the best of economic values for the state and the nation at large. On this note, we say congratulation Governor Sanwo-Olu.”