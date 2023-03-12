POLLS: Mudiaga-Odje tasks judiciary on political parties internal democracy

…says PIA still a far cry from freedom of Niger Deltans

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, has told the judiciary to be more proactive and courageous to examine the internal democracy of political parties in Nigeria.

Mudiaga-Odje in an interview with the Vanguard, said: “The judiciary in an attempt to shy away from political matters has tried to maintain its time-long cliché of not interfering in the internal affairs of the political parties.

“However, for me and with the profundity of respect, I strongly believe that the Judiciary should now be more proactive and courageous to examine the internal democracy of the parties.

“This is because, where there is no internal democracy, there may also not possibly give us external democracy too at the polling booths. The import of Section 29 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 is very germane in instilling internal democracy into our political parties. This is clearly accentuated by providing that any candidate vying for office must emerge from a validly conducted primaries.

“To me, this provision has given the Judiciary or necessary Judiciary boldness, and spark to spark. They can and should have used this very commendable Section to implant with sanctity, a solid internal democracy into our political parties.

“So by still shying away from the internal affairs of our political parties especially in the nomination process of same, and in the light of Section 29(1), will be very unhelpful and may override the very significant benefits of Section 29(1) in implanting, upholding and protecting internal democracy in our political parties.”

On the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, he said: “This PIA is still a far cry from our freedom as even the PIA itself has set out a whooping 30% of the profits of NNPC Limited for oil explorations, rather to develop the Host Communities furthermore.

“This is too much and the definition of Host Communities under the PIA is unacceptable to us because it includes any community which on oil pipeline passes through as a host community.

“So the Pipeline that is stealing my crude oil from Delta State, as it passes through Kogi to Kaduna makes the Kogi and Kaduna State Communities into Host Communities, entitled to share the 3% percent Development Fund with me that the Crude is stolen from at Evwreni Kingdom where I hail from”.