Polls: Makarfi, Sambo, Ramalan join forces to deliver PDP ‘s Ashiru

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Governors of Kaduna state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, ex Vice President Namadi Sambo and Mukhtar Ralaman Yero have called the bluff of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s threat and merged forces in Kaduna State to actualize the ambition of Alhaji Isa Ashiru Kudan of the PDP to succeed El-Rufai in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House come May, 2023.

El-Rufai had in an interview recently, threatened to expose former Governors of the state who he alleged, had corruptly enriched themselves with money meant for Kaduna State, while they held sway as Governors under the PDP.

However, reports from across the state on Saturday indicated that all the political structures previously operating under a tripartite leadership, had collapsed into one and oiled its machinery with a view to give El-Rufai and his anointed candidate, Senator Uba Sani a good fight.

In an interview after casting his vote on Saturday during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, Senator Uba Sani, the APC Gubernatorial candidate alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the opposition had allegedly, collaborated to sabotage the electoral process in Kaduna State.

Similarly, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’I was heard saying voters in Southern Kaduna were intimidated and forced to vote for a certain political party and go home.

However, a PDP chieftain in Kawo Kaduna, Ahmed Alhassan described the utterances of El-Rufai and his longtime associate, Uba Sani as the “cry of those sensing defeat”.

A close aide of the APC guber hopeful, was full of regrets over the clash between members of an Islamic sect and security operatives attached to El-Rufai’s convoy, saying it was a sad development few days to the gubernatorial election because the APC candidate had supporters among the sect .members whose loved ones were shot and killed..

“It was a minus to us. We are not happy at all by this maximum use of force at a time we are lobbying for votes,” the aide who was called Iro, had lamented.

There were also insinuations that some aggrieved members of the APC who alleged that during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governor was only concerned and worked maximally to ensure his son won the House of Representatives seat for Kaduna Niorth Federal Constituency, may not be enthusiastic to work assiduously for the success of Uba Sani.

But a chieftain of the party in Kaduna North, Alhaji Abba dismissed the insinuation.

According to him,Bello El-Rufa’i won on.merit.” There is nothing like anti party against Uba Sani. These are all PDP propaganda .APC is one and Malam Uba Sani is the successor of Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’I,” he predicted.