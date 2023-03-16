Polls: Lagos APC ends campaign for guber, house of assembly race

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, has ended its campaign for the year 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, announced this in a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement read in part: “We wish to officially inform the general public and the mass media – traditional and social- that its campaign for the year 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections is hereby brought to an end on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12 midnight in compliance with the provisions of the electoral law and as a law-abiding political party.

“In the same vein, we hereby issue a disclaimer on any advertisement or campaign material- newspaper advertisements, jingles on radio or television, posters, handbills, social media posts, rallies, meetings among others that can be considered as illegal campaigns after this release.

“All media organizations are also advised to take note of this official position. “