Polls: Labour Party legal team meets INEC to inspect election materials

INEC chairman receives Labour Party legal team at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja

The legal team of Labour Party on Monday met with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The meeting with INEC officials which is being held at the Commission’s national headquarters is to start the process of inspection of electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

The head of the legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, led 60 lawyers and are expected to brief journalist after the meeting.

Recall that the party had earlier obtained a court judgement directing the electoral umpire to allow it inspect the materials used for the February 25 polls.