Polls: INEC distributes sensitive materials in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of Saturday’s State House of Assembly election in Ondo state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has distributed sensitive materials to all its offices across the 18 council areas in the state.

The distribution commenced amid tight security at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Akure, in the presence of political party representatives, and security agents to all local government offices of the commission.

The distributed sensitive materials include: ballot papers, result sheets, among others.

The state Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner of the INEC, Mr. Oyekola Oyelami, while inspecting the materials ,expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct free and fair poll in the state.

Oyelami who assured that all the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) have been configured and working perfectly

According to him ” Every polling unit has a code stapled on each BVAS before taken to each unit”

Oyelami assured that the weekend election would be an improvement over he last election.

He equally assured the electorate of the early arrival of voting materials to each polling unit on the election day.

The Acting REC, advised electorate to come out enmasse to vote candidate of their choice.

Also, the State Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr.Olaoluwa Adesanya, expressed satisfaction with the inspection of materials.

Adesanya called on INEC to repeat the same feat recorded at the last poll in making voting materials available to polling units before the commencement of the election