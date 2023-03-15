Polls: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials to LG offices in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Osun State on Wednesday commenced distribution of sensitive materials received from the Central Bank in Osogbo, to its local government offices across the State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Mutiu Agboke supervised the distribution witnessed by representatives of various political parties, ICPC, NOA, police among others.

Addressing journalists, Dr Agboke said the materials which include ballot papers and result sheets were customised in batches for easy and quick deployment to various local government areas.

“The election on Saturday is as important as the previous ones we have conducted. And because of the fillers from the State that tensions are everywhere, people have been peddling various unfounded rumours, we told ourselves at the Inter-agaency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, meeting that we must step up our games, we must scale up the level of arrangements, the procedure of the election and the security.

“If disruption happens anywhere it will attract zero vote, INEC will not go back there to conduct election. Where elections had been council because of over voting, we will not give opportunity to anybody. The security has assured us that proper deployment will be made, we are going to secure all our levels of locations, from ward, to local and to state. Our armed security person will be fully on ground at the collation centers.

“The Nigeria Police Force as the umbrella body coordinating the security activities is very much on ground. We have mapped out our threat assessment, we are doing what we need to do. So, it’s going to be a sterling outing for us in Osun and I can assure you that the election will be one of the best conducted in Nigeria”, Agboke said.