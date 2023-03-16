I’m optimistic court’ll uphold justice — Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed confidence that despite several misgivings, Nigeria’s judiciary will rise to the occasion and give judgment in favour of a better nation in the presidential election matter before it.

Obi said this while responding to questions when he appeared as a guest on the Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

He said his confidence is born out of the fact that the justices are Nigerians and are aware of how bad the situation has been in the country and only truth and justice will save this country.

Obi is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

He said: “They, the justices desire a better Nigeria for themselves and their children and that can only come through doing the right thing and telling the people the truth of any situation.

“For me, I have no cause to doubt the courts. It’s we the politicians that are bent on corrupting every aspect of our national life.”

In response to a question as to what his reaction will be if the nation decides to go on with business as usual, the LP candidate said he would be shocked if the nation goes on with the rascality of criminality.

The former Anambra state governor noted that it is disheartening that Nigeria, which prides itself as the giant of Africa, cannot deliver a simple election when in contrast smaller nations like Ghana could deliver with a small margin of error and the world’s largest democracy, India, also delivers with less than a five percent error margin.

On the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the last presidential and National Assembly elections, Obi restated his earlier position that what INEC declared is false, pointing out that he’s challenging the process and the declaration.

Obi said: “My trust in INEC has evaporated with what they did on February 25, setting out a rule for the election and abandoning it in the middle of the game.”

He noted that the majority of Nigerians have declared a vote of no confidence on INEC because everybody saw that they promised so much and could not deliver even the minimum.

The LP standard bearer likened what INEC did on February 25 to a restaurant promising a sumptuous meal, serving the a la carte but failing to bring the main meal.

On his message to his supporters for Saturday’s gubernatorial and state Assembly elections, Obi said they should vote for Labour Party candidates in their states.

He said where there is no candidate they should vote with a new Nigeria in mind, looking out for competence, character, capacity and capabilities.