Polls: I’m a fulfilled man with Tinubu’s victory, says US-based Nigerian

A Nigerian of Edo State origin, Mr. David Adodo, who is based in USA has stated that the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gives him fulfillment.

He said this is because he never for once doubted the ability and capability of the man to give Nigeria a deserving leadership and good governance.

Adodo made references to the Sterling performance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor of Lagos State. He said that period was used to lay solid foundation that Lagos has witnessed since 1999.

He particularly spoke about the several institutions created by Asiwaju’s government as standard regulatory bodies that enhanced good governance.

He equally spoke about the president elect as a man who has the ability to detect and promote talents. He said Tinubu has made a lot of men who are equally good contributors to democratic values

Adodo promised to be in Nigeria to take part in the inauguration exercise.