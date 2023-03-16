Polls: IGP orders restriction of movement on Election Day

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on the 18th of March, ,2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

The restriction is to hold in all states where elections will be conducted with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein”.

“Similarly , the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

“He also urges the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact”, the statement said.