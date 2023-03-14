Polls: IGP orders continuous mop up of illicit arms

*Extends Additional Support to Commands/Formations.

**Police Recovers 182 Illicit Arms in 1 Month

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has extended additional human and logistic support to Commands and Formations across the country for effective election security management during the forthcoming gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 18th March, 2023.

The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), anti-riot equipment etc.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the continuous mop-up of illicit arms and ammunition across the nation as part of efforts of the Force, as the lead agency in internal security management, to curb the trafficking of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) within the country and mitigate any form of insecurity or threats to the ongoing electoral processes and general safety of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the IGP confirmed that within one month from the handover of previously recovered arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on the 16th of February, 2023, the Nigeria Police has recovered additional 182 sophisticated arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibres.

He ordered all Commands and Formations to intensify efforts towards decimating the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition in the country.

Furthermore, the Inspector-General of Police has charged all Strategic Police Managers to deploy the additional distributed operational assets and manpower to ensure the emplacement of a proper security arrangement for the upcoming elections as all hands must be on deck to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.